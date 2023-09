Yerba Buena High School in San Jose was placed on lockdown Friday while police investigated a "suspicious circumstance call of a person making threats towards the school."

The lockdown was lifted before shortly after 1:20 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Units are currently at Yerba Buena High School for a suspicious circumstance call of a person making threats towards the school. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 1, 2023

2/ Officers are in the process of clearing the school and securing the premise. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 1, 2023

3/ The school will remain in lockdown while we investigate. We are coordinating with East Side Union High School District officials to share information with parents and the surrounding area.



TOC: 11:10 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 1, 2023