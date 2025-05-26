Children gifted ‘You Belong' dolls in San Francisco's Chinatown

About 100 first-generation kids got a surprise in San Francisco's Chinatown on Sunday.

The children were given dolls and books that reflect what they look like, and their cultural background.

Elenor Mak, the founder of "Jilly Bing" dolls, which are Asian American, said she got the idea to design her own doll after becoming a mom and not finding a doll that looked like her daughter. She remembers going everywhere with her doll as a child, but it affected her image of beauty.

“She had blonde hair, blue eyes, and I aspired to be like my doll,” she said. “Now that I’m a mom, I wanted a different story for my little girl, beautiful just as they are.”

In addition to the "You Belong" dolls, the children were given a copy of "Eyes That Kiss in the Corners" by Joanna Ho and "Martee Dares to Dance" by Harry Shum Jr.

Shum even read the book aloud to the audience.