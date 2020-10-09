You Can Now Order a ‘Mike Pence Fly' Bobblehead. Yes, Really

One of the most talked about moments from Wednesday's vice presidential debate is being turned into a bobblehead display.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is accepting pre-orders for a bobblehead that recreates the debate's viral moment when a fly landed and stayed on Vice President Mike Pence's head.

In addition to featuring Pence and the fly, the bobblehead will have a plexiglass barrier and a removable mini fly swatter.

The bobblehead is going for $25. Shipping is expected to start in January 2021, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

For more information, fly to, err, check out the National Bobblehead HOF site here.