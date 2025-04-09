Zara to open new flagship store in San Francisco's Union Square

Four floors and 40,000 square feet of new retail space. It’s all part of a soon to be open flagship store for the Zara clothing retailer at San Francisco's Union Square.

The latest sign things may be turning around came complete with an announcement from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie this week.

"Zara announced that they are bringing a 40,000 square foot, for story flagship store to union square,” he said.

Zara had already announced plans to shudder its current location at 250 post. But this week's announcement to open a space that is nearly double in size at 400 post - is a big deal for Union Square.

The new store will be just a block away from Nintendo’s much anticipated west coast flagship store, which is set to open May 15.

But there's still a lot of work to be done in the particular neighborhood. According to the quarterly San Francisco retail market reports by Avison Young, there's about 750,000 square feet of retail space available in the Union Square area.

"There's been some great people running the cable cars, some are just very entertaining. But to see all of the shops downtown closed. We were just walking down the street saying, look at all these retail spaces and how they're gone,” said Cherly Burgress of Utah.

Minty Mangit, who was visiting from Dublin said she understand many shoppers are now buying online. But her daughter Arya said - she'd like to buy in person - so she can try things on and even noted a few brands with brick and morter locations in San Francisco.

There is some good news from recent retail reports in Union Square. According to Avison Young, the availability retail space dropped a couple percentage points last year - meaning more space has been leased.

City leaders are now crossing their fingers that it's the start of a trend.