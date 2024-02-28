Zero-emission technology could help children's health, report says

Preventing premature death and helping young children breathe could be a lot easier if Americans would make a serious switch to renewable energy and electric vehicles, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.
Researchers found that shifting to zero-emission technology by 2050 could prevent nearly 3 million asthma attacks, clear up millions of respiratory symptoms and avoid more than 500 infant mortality cases.
Kari Hall has more in the video above.
