Webb responds to All-Star snub with deafening silence, shutout

All-Star or not, Logan Webb showed what an ace can do in the Giants' 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Oracle Park.

With two outs and a 1-2 count against the Rockies All-Star catcher Elias Díaz, Webb took a couple of extra seconds to compose himself before throwing his 103rd pitch of the afternoon -- an 85-mph slider -- which Díaz wildly swung over.

And with that, Webb's first career complete-game shutout was in the books.

"I feel good, that was awesome," Webb told NBC Sports Bay Area's Anthony Garcia, Carmen Kiew and Cole Kuiper on "Summer Sunday." "I've come close a couple of times but not there so it was awesome.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Defense played great today, so I'm happy."

THAT’S A SHUTOUT 👏 pic.twitter.com/bymAIzy6Zt — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 9, 2023

Webb's final line? Nine innings pitched, seven hits but no runs allowed, 10 strikeouts and no walks. And more importantly, Webb's performance helped the Giants (49-41) head into the All-Star Break on a good note.

"I think it just starts with the coaching staff having trust in me to throw innings and just trying to go out there and throw as many as I can each time," Webb said. "It was one of those days where I was able to do the whole thing."

Giants manager Gabe Kapler effused praise onto Webb, calling it a "dream" to see San Francisco's ace go out and pitch a complete game.

"He's fully capable of that every time out, and it should surprise any of us," Kapler said to reporters after the win. "It just kind of speaks to his durability.

"That's why he's one of the league leaders in innings pitched and it's why his teammates and his staff have so much faith in him and respect for him."

Kapler added that Webb "earned" the opportunity to go out and get the final three outs in a tight game against the Rockies, where the only run of the game was Giants third baseman J.D. Davis' solo homer run in the fourth inning.

"We've got a full got full house on their feet, wanting to see him come back out in the ninth, but you also have arguably the game's best closer out there," Kapler said. "At the end of the day, this is an entertaining game and Logan did just that today -- he entertained everybody with a fantastic performance."

Patrick Bailey, Webb's battery mate, called the 26-year-old's performance "electric" and said his stuff probably was "as good as it gets."

"Yeah, I mean he punched out the side in the ninth, so you couldn't really ask for much more there," Bailey told reporters after the game. "Just continued to compete and got a good rhythm out there."

Bailey noted he was hoping Webb would get a chance to pitch in the ninth inning because the Giants ace has earned the opportunity with how he's pitched this season.

"He's dominated a lot of innings and really helped out our bullpen all year, who's been amazing, and for him to get a complete game shutout is really cool," Bailey concluded.

With another dominant performance in the books, Garcia asked Webb if his gem against the Rockies (34-57) was a sign that he should be in Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

"I'll keep that to myself," Webb coyly said. "I'll leave it there."

Sometimes a non-answer speaks volumes 😂 pic.twitter.com/U141PQyJOF — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 9, 2023

As San Francisco takes the next week off to regroup and recover for the second half of the season, fans have to feel good knowing they have an ace that can go the distance on any given night.

And with Webb leading the way -- All-Star or not -- Giants fans have to like their chances moving forward.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast