Webb, Belt play to draw in Giants' loss to Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Brandon Belt spent four seasons watching hitters pound the ball into the dirt against Logan Webb and then turning and racing to the bag to receive a throw from an infielder. When Belt faced Webb for the first time, he had just one thing in mind.

"I was just trying to hit the ball in the air," he said Wednesday night. "He's a groundball guy and those are typically outs."

Belt did get three balls in the air against his former teammate, hitting a double, flying out and lining out. It pretty much amounted to a draw individually, but it wasn't one that Webb was able to enjoy at all.

When Belt hit a 370-foot flyout to the track in his second at-bat, Webb covered his glove and attempted to have a quick conversation with his former teammate, but Belt was looking down. Most of the rest of the night was about frustration for Webb.

The staff ace gave up five runs in the first -- including one on Belt's double -- and that was more than enough on a night when the Giants had no answers for a Blue Jays bullpen game. They lost 6-1, snapping a 10-game winning streak away from Oracle Park.

"I'll probably talk to (Belt) tomorrow, but in the moment it wasn't very fun, to be honest with you," Webb said of his night.

The five runs were a season-high for Webb, who recovered to retire 14 of 16 and get through the fifth. He said his pitches were "not great" and the same went for his execution. Every ball the Blue Jays hit in the first seemed to find a gap, including a high bouncer from Daulton Varsho that looked like it would end the inning until it skipped off the turf and over LaMonte Wade Jr.'s head.

"Baseball things," Webb said.

As he walked out of a victorious Blue Jays clubhouse down the hall, Belt said his new team did exactly what you have to against somebody like Webb, getting on him before he could get into a groove.

The Giants have one more game in Toronto and the pregame scene figures to again be filled with reunions. A day after Belt gave plenty of hugs, Kevin Gausman was the one to head over to the visiting dugout for a long chat with Brandon Crawford, Andrew Bailey and others. Belt said he would do it again Thursday.

"Absolutely," he said. "I'm going to try to see everybody."

--- Michael Conforto had a busy first as he chased extra-base hits around right field. He might have prevented more damage by making a running catch on a Matt Chapman fly ball down the line, but he felt left hamstring tightness as he pushed off the wall.

Gabe Kapler said Conforto is day-to-day. He's not currently scheduled for an MRI, although that might change if he still feels sore on Thursday morning. This would be a bad time for Conforto to miss any time. The Giants next travel to New York to face Conforto's old Mets teammates.

--- Ross Stripling allowed one run in three innings in his first appearance since May 17. His fastball velocity was up 1.2 mph and he threw several sharp changeups.

"It's nice to have pitch characteristics here up on the scoreboard," Kapler said. "There was some nice vert on his fastball."

Stripling dialed it up to 94 for strikeouts of Belt and Varsho. His return allowed Kapler to use just two pitchers ahead of what could be another busy day for the bullpen. The manager called that "the only silver lining" of the day."

