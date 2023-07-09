Logan Webb

Webb ushers Giants into All-Star break with complete-game shutout

By Tom Dierberger

Logan Webb hasn’t received much run support from the Giants’ offense this season.

He didn’t get it Sunday at Oracle Park. But didn’t need it, either.

Webb saved his first career shutout for the Giants' final game before the All-Star break, holding the Colorado Rockies scoreless in an electric 1-0 win.

Webb, after throwing 90 pitches through eight scoreless innings, trotted back out for ninth while All-Star closer Camilo Doval watched from the bullpen. He finished off the best outing of his career by whiffing Kris Bryant, Ryan McMahon and Elias Diaz on 13 pitches to cap off a special day at Oracle Park.

Giants third baseman J.D. Davis provided Webb with the only run he needed, smacking a solo home run in the fourth. It was his 11th dinger of the season and his first since June 17.

The Giants wrap up the first half of the season at 49-41, three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. They are sending Doval and starting pitcher Alex Cobb to the All-Star Game in Seattle before returning to action Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

