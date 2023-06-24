How Matos made more Giants history in big win over D-backs 

Luis Matos has hit the ground running to start his MLB career. The 21-year-old is a pivotal contributor to the Giants’ recent form that has seen the squad win 12 of its last 13 games.

Additionally, Matos’ 11 runs through his first 10 career games match Willie McCovey for the most in franchise history through a Giants’ first 10 games.

Matos had one run in San Francisco’s 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Oracle Park, which came off the rookie’s first major league home run. Furthermore, that long ball created history for Matos.

LUIS MATOS FIRST CAREER HOME RUN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lMkjY7eSMP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 24, 2023

The outfielder hit a two-run shot to break a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, allowing Matos to become the youngest Giant (21 years, 147 days old) to hit a home run since Matt Williams (21 years, 142 days old) on April 10, 1987.

The youngest Giant to homer since 1987 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Iv4eJyMMP — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 24, 2023

“Everything,” Matos told reporters with laughter about the postgame celebrational shower. “It was the coldest shower I’ve ever got in my life.”

Luis Matos on the postgame clubhouse celebrations 😂 pic.twitter.com/YYzskEz3MH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 25, 2023

The Giants' budding young star likely isn’t done making history at the pace he’s currently playing this 2023 MLB season. San Francisco now sits 1 1/2 games out of first place in the NL West, thanks to the play of Matos and Co.