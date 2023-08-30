earthquake

M3.6 earthquake strikes near Patterson

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude tremor struck Stanislaus County and southeast of Tracy Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at around 5:59 p.m. and was centered about 9.6 miles west southwest of Patterson and 21.7 miles southwest of Modesto.

No other information was immediately available.

