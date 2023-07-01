Sharks sign Blackwood, Burroughs to open free agency

Defense and goaltending are vital to any NHL team's success. Sharks general manager Mike Grier has made some moves early this offseason to improve these two positions.

San Jose announced the signings of goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Saturday.

Blackwood arrived via trade on Tuesday from the New Jersey Devils but didn't test the open market. The 26-year-old, who was set to become a restricted free agent, is signing a two-year contract worth $4.7 million.

"Mackenzie is a big, athletic goaltender with a lot of potential and upside," Grier said in the team's release. "He will be a good addition to our goaltender group."

The Sharks' new goaltender appeared in 22 games last season, posting a 10-6-2 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Burroughs is signing a three-year contract worth $3.3 million to leave the Vancouver Canucks and come to the Bay. The 27-year-old registered two goals and three assists during the 2022-23 NHL season.

Burroughs' physical presence on the blueline is likely what the Sharks value. He recorded 84 blocked shots and 165 hits last season for the Canucks, so Burroughs will bring grit to a young team.

"Kyle is a high-character, competitive player who brings several characteristics that we are looking for in a Shark," Grier said.

These moves come off the heels of the Sharks selecting center Will Smith with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to kick off their offseason.