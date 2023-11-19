Preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

An earthquake measuring at a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 shook Humboldt County Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Service.

USGS said the quake struck at around 5:26 a.m. and was centered around 9 miles west of Hyampom and 29 miles southeast of Arcata.

Other information wasn’t immediately available.

