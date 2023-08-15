Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Purdy takes heavy workload

SANTA CLARA — Starting quarterback Brock Purdy got back in the flow Tuesday, taking the bulk of the 49ers’ first-team practice snaps.

Purdy is scheduled to take part in three consecutive practices this week. He sat out the exhibition opener after being limited to no more than two days of practice in a row through the first three weeks of training camp.

Purdy has been tabbed as the unquestioned Week 1 starter since being medically cleared upon the opening of camp. Purdy is nearly all the way back after undergoing elbow surgery on March 10.

On Tuesday, Purdy completed 15 of 19 pass attempts with one interception in his 28 practice snaps. Safety Talanoa Hufanga ducked in front of tight end Troy Fumagalli for the interception.

Purdy nearly threw another interception when cornerback Deommodore Lenoir failed to hang onto a pass that ended up in the hands of wide receiver Deebo Samuel. His best throw came toward the end of practice when receiver Brandon Aiyuk made a leaping 30-yard grab against the tight coverage of Ambry Thomas down the right sideline.

Sam Darnold completed five of six attempts while taking 13 snaps. Darnold and Danny Gray hooked up for a 30-yard pass against the coverage of Samuel Womack.

Trey Lance, coming off a rough preseason opener, was four of seven on his 12 practice reps. Lance remains in competition with Darnold for the backup job behind Purdy.

Fourth quarterback Brandon Allen was excused from practice to be with his wife, who was scheduled to give birth.

Moody bounces back

Rookie kicker Jake Moody, coming off a shaky first exhibition game, got plenty of work when the 49ers returned to practice on Tuesday.

Moody began the practice with made field goals of 59, 38, 56 and 53 yards during live 11-on-11 sessions. He missed wide left from 61 yards before bouncing with a successful kick from 43 yards.

Moody, the No. 99 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, finished the day with five made field goals in six attempts.

His bounce-back day came after he struggled on Sunday in the 49ers’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moody missed kicks of 40 and 58 yards.

Quick slants

— Veteran Isaiah Oliver has not strengthened his hold on the 49ers’ nickel back position, prompting defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to look for other options.

The solid play of cornerbacks Thomas and Womack opened the possibility that Lenoir could be moved inside in nickel situations as the team looks to get their best five defensive backs on the field in those situations.

— After a quiet game from the defensive line on Sunday, that unit provided a lot more pressure during their first practice back. Clelin Ferrell, Taco Charlton, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Austin Bryant, T.Y. McGill, Robert Beal all applied pressure during 11-on-11 drills.

— Kalia Davis, Drake Jackson and Beal returned to practice after missing time with hamstring strains. — Tight end George Kittle (adductor) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) went through conditioning and physical therapy on a side field.



