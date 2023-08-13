Giants notes: Marco Luciano strains hamstring, out several weeks

SAN FRANCISCO -- When the Giants sent Marco Luciano back to Triple-A a couple weeks ago, they started playing him at second base, a plan to get him prepared to potentially back up both middle infield spots down the stretch. That's now on hold, along with everything else, for the 21-year-old infielder.

Luciano strained his right hamstring earlier this week and was sent to the organization's minor league complex in Arizona to rehab. The Giants said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which doesn't give him much time to get back in form in time to help the big league club.

Luciano had played just 12 games in Triple-A -- along with a brief four-game MLB cameo -- when he went down. It's another bad break for a top prospect who missed all of big league camp with a back injury and had a late start to the Double-A season.

The Giants are healthy at the big league level, with Brandon Crawford at short and Thairo Estrada at second. They still have Casey Schmitt in Triple-A as insurance and Tyler Fitzgerald has had a big year. The Giants also signed veteran Johan Camargo to add Triple-A depth; the 29-year-old has more than 1,000 big league plate appearances with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

--- The news was a bit better for another prospect. Keaton Winn threw a bullpen session on Saturday, getting on a mound for the first time since he was shut down with right elbow inflammation.

Winn made five appearances for the Giants earlier this summer and they hoped he could be a bulk innings option in the second half. It might be hard for him to get stretched back out at this point, but barring a setback, he should be able to help the big league bullpen in September.

--- Mike Yastrzemski has been going through full baseball workouts and could be back as soon as Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Yastrzemski has missed 11 games with his third hamstring strain of the season. He once again looks poised to return well ahead of initial expectations.

--- The Giants and Rays both use openers more than anyone else, so it's no surprise that it's currently TBA vs. TBA for all three games at Oracle Park. The Giants could bring Ross Stripling back on normal rest on Wednesday, but for the first two games, they'll need to keep patching it together -- unless they finally make a highly-anticipated move.

Kyle Harrison's last outing in Triple-A was one of his best of the year and team officials were thrilled with the way he threw the ball in 3 1/3 innings. Harrison allowed one hit and struck out four, and he didn't issue a walk.

Harrison would be on normal rest Tuesday and the Rays aren't as imposing a challenge as their record might suggest. They're 20th in MLB in runs and 15th in OPS since the All-Star break.

