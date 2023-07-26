Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: WRs, DBs battle on Day 1

SANTA CLARA — There might not be a lot of competition for starting jobs taking place on the 49ers’ practice field, but there are still plenty of battles going on.

Shortly after the conclusion of the 49ers’ first training camp practice Wednesday, the team’s defensive backs and wide receivers got into a shouting match about which side got the upper hand during the day’s work.

That is certain to be a theme this summer, as receivers preen after making catches and members of the secondary celebrate after breaking up passes.

The defensive backs claimed the victory Wednesday, as the 49ers opened with quarterbacks Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen splitting all of the practice snaps.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he likes to see the energy from back-and-forth between the two competing position groups.

"I don’t mind," he said. "It’s usually what people do in sports and it makes it a little more fun. Those guys are tight and competitive.

"As long as they are doing their jobs out there. I would do the same thing as long as it doesn’t take away from them getting better."

Starting quarterback Brock Purdy received full clearance to practice this week, but the team has opted to limit him to two days of throwing in a row.

Therefore, Purdy did not practice on Wednesday before he is scheduled to take the first-team snaps at Thursday’s session.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made the best tightly contested catch of practice when he went high to haul in Lance’s throw against the coverage of cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

The most dynamic pass breakup occurred when Sam Darnold’s deep throw intended for speedster Danny Gray down the right sideline landed incomplete with tough coverage from Ambry Thomas and converging safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Hufanga, Thomas and Gray barely avoided a major mid-air collision with each of the players running at top speed.

Quarterback watch

Lance and Darnold took a dozen snaps apiece during the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

Lance did not throw the ball accurately during individual work with receivers and no defense. His passes appeared wobbly and often sailed high or wide of the mark. He looked much better during the 11-on-11 session, however, as he completed four of five pass attempts.

Darnold completed two of four passes during team drills (running back Jordan Mason dropped an on-target pass).

Brandon Allen, the Cincinnati Bengals’ backup for the past three seasons, was 1-for-3 in 11-on-11 work. He had a deep overthrow of receiver Tay Martin on the final snap of practice.

Proud of his work

Coach Kyle Shanahan remarked Tuesday of the frequency wide receiver Deebo Samuel texted him shirtless selfies during the offseason.

On Wednesday, it was obvious why Samuel proudly wanted to display his reshaped upper body.

Samuel looks slimmed-down and considerably more fit than a year ago. Samuel said he trained in the heat of Arizona leading up to training camp.

“I can tell he put the work in,” Shanahan said on Tuesday.

Samuel revealed to the media in June that he felt he was “awful” last season and that he looked “sluggish.” In essence, he critiqued his own offseason conditioning to get prepared for the 2022 season.

Quick slants

-- Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner turned in one of the top defensive plays of the day. He went high to deflect a Lance pass intended for Samuel. Warner got his hand on the ball, which then glanced off Samuel’s hands.

-- Rookie kicker Jake Moody did not attempt any kicks Wednesday, as part of the program the 49ers want to work with their kickers this summer.

-- Veteran Zane Gonzalez saw all the action in practice. He missed from 48 yards, but connected from 53, 33 and 38 yards.

-- With Punter Mitch Wishnowsky on the active/non-football injury list with a back condition, fullback Kyle Juszczyk was the holder on kicks.

-- Rookie tight end Cameron Latu showed his strength on a pass from Lance, when he made the contested catch, then tossed safety Avery Young to the ground before advancing up the right sideline.

-- Ferrell beat offensive lineman Leroy Watson from the backside, which forced Lance out of the pocket. Lance turned the right corner and made a significant gain down the sideline.

-- The 49ers’ defensive line had difficulty staying on the correct side of the football at the snap. Clelin Ferrell, T.Y. McGill, Drake Jackson and Darryl Johnson were each flagged for being offside or lining up in the neutral zone.

-- Safety Taylor Hawkins broke up a Lance pass intended for Latu.

-- Second-year defensive back Sam Womack sported his new number: No. 0. He wore No. 26 as a rookie. The NFL allowed for zero to be worn as a number this offseason.

- A day after signing a one-year contract, veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell was on the field wearing No. 49.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast