What Mike Grier, Sharks can learn from Flyers' rebuild

Can the Sharks learn from the Philadelphia Flyers’ rebuild?

In March, Danny Briere took over as Flyers general manager.

He said immediately, about a team that was about to be a third straight season out of the Stanley Cup playoffs, “I don’t think this is a quick fix. That’s my belief and that’s why I’m not afraid to use the word rebuild.

“Rebuild doesn’t mean fire sale, and there’s a big difference between the two.”

Sharks GM Mike Grier, on the other hand, was not as forthcoming after he traded Timo Meier in February, “I still don’t think it’s a full-on rebuild. People always kind of want to put a label on it.”

The Sharks are four years and running out of the postseason.

On the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, new Flyers assistant general manager and ex-Sharks great Alyn McCauley talked about the merits of being transparent with your fanbase.

