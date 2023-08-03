Giants announce jersey advertising in new Cruise partnership

SAN FRANCISCO -- The iconic Giants jersey is going to look a lot different the rest of the year.

The Giants announced on Thursday that they will have an advertising patch on their jersey, with Cruise becoming their exclusive partner through the 2025 season. Cruise, a driverless ride-hailing service, will be on sleeves starting with Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Giants announced that they’ll now have jersey patches. They’re sponsored by Cruise, a driverless car company: pic.twitter.com/kiwkyDMfMd — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2023

In a release explaining the move, the Giants said the patch will pay homage to their Oracle Park archways and will be a combination of the Giants and Cruise brand colors. Electric chargers will also be installed around ballpark parking facilities.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Our partnership with Cruise is a natural evolution as we increasingly see Giants fans and local Bay Area residents looking for safer, more sustainable ways to get to and from Oracle Park and all around our city,” Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Cruise as they expand to serve more of our fans across the Bay Area.”

It was only a matter of time before the Giants joined what eventually will likely be all of Major League Baseball. MLB and the players association agreed to jersey advertising in the last CBA, and the Padres were the first team to jump on board. Earlier this year, the Yankees took the biggest step, adding Starr Insurance patches to one of the most famous jerseys in sports.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast