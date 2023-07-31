Giants add depth bats Pollock, Mathias in trade with Mariners

The Giants acquired outfielder A.J. Pollock, utilityman Mark Mathias and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced Monday.

The Giants sent cash considerations or a player to be named later to the Mariners for A.J. Pollock and Mark Mathias. Mathias is headed to Triple-A. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 31, 2023

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported that the teams were finalizing the trade.

Pollock, a 2015 NL All-Star, appeared in 49 games for the Mariners this season and currently is recovering from a hamstring injury, though he's expected to be healthy enough to warrant activation this week.

The 35-year-old Pollock is slashing .173/.225/.323 with just four doubles, five homers and 15 RBI this season. Last season, he played in 138 games for the Chicago White Sox.

It's unclear how Pollock fits into the Giants' crowded outfield picture, but if he can remain healthy, he could be an impact bat for manager Gabe Kapler to use.

Mathias, 28, figures to be a middle infield depth piece for the Giants. He began the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and appeared in 22 games before being waived in June. Prior to that, he hit .231/.355/.624 with two doubles and four RBI.

Since joining the Mariners' organization in early July, Mathias has been with Triple-A Tacoma, where he was hitting .345 with two homers and eight RBI in 16 games.

The Giants announced that Mathias has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

The MLB trade deadline is at 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

