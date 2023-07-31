Report: Giants pursued Hernandez, Rosario before Dodgers trade

The Giants' need for middle infield depth became less urgent than it was earlier this month.

But they reportedly were active in their search ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that San Francisco pursued Kiké Hernandez and Amed Rosario before both players were dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rosenthal added that a trade involving one of the Giants' starting pitchers is more likely.

Last week, Fansided's Robert Murray reported, citing sources, that teams "have begun inquiring" about the Giants' starting pitching depth behind Logan Webb and Alex Cobb, suggesting that left-handed pitcher Alex Wood could be dealt at the deadline.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Giants reportedly are prioritizing upgrades at shortstop and starting pitcher to bolster their MLB playoff push.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported last week, citing sources, that San Francisco had conversations with the Kansas City Royals about Nicky Lopez, who was traded to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, and the St. Louis Cardinals about Paul DeJong.

San Francisco's needs might have shifted, though.

With Brandon Crawford's return from the IL on Sunday, Thairo Estrada expected to be back soon and Marco Luciano's promotion, the Giants again can focus on adding starting pitching help.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast