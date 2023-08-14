Report: Wander Franco doesn't travel for Rays-Giants amid probe

The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly will be without their All-Star shortstop to begin their three-game series with the Giants at Oracle Park on Monday.

Wander Franco did not travel on the team plane with the Rays to San Francisco, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Sunday, citing sources, as MLB looks into social media posts involving the 22-year-old.

"During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement Sunday. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

While the Rays didn't go into detail about the nature of the posts, The Athletic reported online posts went viral Sunday that alleged Franco engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Franco did not play in Tampa Bay's game against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, then left during the fifth inning and did not speak to media afterward, per ESPN. Rays manager Kevin Cash told media after the game there was no issue regarding Franco not playing other than a normal day off.

"I'm aware of the speculation, and I'm not going to comment any further on that," Cash said (h/t ESPN). "The day off was because [it was] a day off."

So far during the 2023 MLB season, Franco is slashing .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI and 30 stolen bases. The third-year pro earned his first All-Star nod this season and is in the second year of an 11-year, $182 million contract.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast