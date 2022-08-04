Here's Where There's a Monkeypox Outbreak

Where are monkeypox outbreaks reported?

There have been monkeypox outbreaks around the world, predominantly in Africa, since the virus’ discovery in 1970. But this is the first time clusters of cases have appeared simultaneously in five World Health Organization regions, with over 3,000 cases reported in the first half of 2022.

This global monkeypox outbreak has prompted plans to rename the virus, as the name implies geographic ties to Africa that are inaccurate and "discriminatory and stigmatizing," according to WHO officials.

The CDC reported that this outbreak involves a high number of cases in men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can contract the virus.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

WHO recently declared monkeypox a global health emergency, given the unprecedented global spread of this outbreak. The United States in August declared the virus a public health emergency.

Maps show areas impacted by monkeypox

For more information, visit our monkeypox FAQ page.