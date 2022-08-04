monkeypox

Here's How Monkeypox Is Transmitted

How is monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged close contact with monkeypox sores, contaminated surfaces or bodily fluids, including respiratory droplets.

The virus is primarily spreading through close physical contact during sex, and currently men who have sex with men are the highest risk of infection. About 99% of monkeypox patients in the U.S. are men, and 98% of the 309 patients who provided demographic information identified as men who have had sex with men, according to the CDC.

Is monkeypox treatable?

There are two FDA-approved vaccines available to individuals exposed to monkeypox.

The CDC is recommending vaccination for people with confirmed or presumed monkeypox exposures as well as people at high risk of infection.

