Activists Plan to Rally for More Action on Monkeypox in San Francisco

Activists are calling on local health authorities for more testing, treatment and vaccines amid the monkeypox outbreak in a rally planned on Monday.

Meeting outside the regional office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at 4:30 p.m., organizers will express that the government needs to mitigate the spread of monkeypox, as well as provide more resources for those in need of treatment.

They say federal and state declarations are the first step to minimizing red tape barriers, but they want to see more action to address the issue immediately.

"We refuse to allow government inaction to continue to cause pain in our communities," reads a press release from the organization, Demand Action Against Monkeypox Now.

More information on the event can be found at here.