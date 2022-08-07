monkeypox

Activists Plan to Rally for More Action on Monkeypox in San Francisco

By Bay City News

Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file

Activists are calling on local health authorities for more testing, treatment and vaccines amid the monkeypox outbreak in a rally planned on Monday.

Meeting outside the regional office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at 4:30 p.m., organizers will express that the government needs to mitigate the spread of monkeypox, as well as provide more resources for those in need of treatment.

They say federal and state declarations are the first step to minimizing red tape barriers, but they want to see more action to address the issue immediately.

"We refuse to allow government inaction to continue to cause pain in our communities," reads a press release from the organization, Demand Action Against Monkeypox Now.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More information on the event can be found at here.

Business Aug 6

‘Stressed Out' STD Clinics Struggle to Handle Surge in Monkeypox Patients as U.S. Outbreak Grows

monkeypox Aug 4

US Officials Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

monkeypoxSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us