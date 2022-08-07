San Francisco Ramping Up Monkeypox Vaccinations

San Francisco is reopening it's walk-in monkeypox clinic this week.

The city is finally getting more than 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine promised last week. The walk-in clinic at San Francisco General will reopen Tuesday through Saturday.

Now, Kaiser, UCSF, and Sutter will also give shots by appointment.

Shots from Sutter will only be given to monkeypox patients.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the largest number of doses the city of San Francisco has received so far.

Altogether 23,000 doses have been sent to San Francisco in the past few weeks.

But originally officials requested 35,000.