Monterey County Urges People in Big Sur to Stock Up on Essential Supplies Ahead of New Storm

Big Sur residents should stock up at least two weeks worth of essential supplies in anticipation of another major storm poised to hit the region Thursday.

Officials with Monterey County's Department of Emergency Management issued an alert late Monday after the National Weather Service forecast another atmospheric river arriving Thursday. It could be stronger than recent storms which caused major damage throughout the county and elsewhere in Northern California.

Storms in January and February caused landslides north of Big Sur that forced a three-week closure of state Highway 1, isolating residents. Authorities airlifted supplies to residents in the interim.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The forecast this week calls for high water levels in the Big Sur River and other Monterey County rivers, and the potential for record low temperatures and record rainfall totals.

The county announcement also urged residents to sign up for Alert Monterey County, a free service that pushes out emergency information to subscribers as soon as it becomes available. More information is available on their website.