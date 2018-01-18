See All 53 Super Bowl Championship Rings From I to LIII

The Vince Lombardi trophy and a championship ring has marked each year's winning Super Bowl team for the NFL. See all 53 ring designs that have emerged from Super Bowl I to LIII.

Green Bay Packers (1966)
Green Bay Packers (1967)
New York Jets (1968)
Kansas City Chiefs (1969)
Baltimore Colts (1970)
Dallas Cowboys (1971)
Miami Dolphins (1972)
Miami Dolphins (1973)
Pittsburgh Steelers (1974)
Pittsburgh Steelers (1975)
Oakland Raiders (1976)
Dallas Cowboys (1977)
Pittsburgh Steelers (1978)
Pittsburgh Steelers (1979)
Oakland Raiders (1980)
San Francisco 49ers (1981)
Washington Redskins (1982)
Los Angeles Raiders (1983)
San Francisco 49ers (1984)
Chicago Bears (1985)
New York Giants (1986)
Washington Redskins (1987)
San Francisco 49ers (1988)
San Francisco 49ers (1989)
New York Giants (1990)
Washington Redskins (1991)
Dallas Cowboys (1992)
Dallas Cowboys (1993)
San Francisco 49ers (1994)
Dallas Cowboys (1995)
Green Bay Packers (1996)
Denver Broncos (1997)
Denver Broncos (1998)
St. Louis Rams (1999)
Baltimore Ravens (2000)
New England Patriots (2001)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002)
New England Patriots (2003)
New England Patriots (2004)
Pittsburgh Steelers (2005)
Indianapolis Colts (2006)
New York Giants (2007)
Pittsburgh Steelers (2008)
New Orleans Saints (2009)
Green Bay Packers (2010)
New York Giants (2011)
Baltimore Ravens (2012)
Seattle Seahawks (2013)
New England Patriots (2014)
Denver Broncos (2015)
New England Patriots (2016)
Philadelphia Eagles (2017)
Patriots (2018)

