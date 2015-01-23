Celebrity Baby Boom: Christian Slater & Wife Welcome Daughter Published January 23, 2015 • Updated on March 5, 2020 at 4:12 am See which celebrities are gearing up for parenthood in 2019. 14 photos 1/14 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, actor Christian Slater and wife Brittany Lopez arrive at an awards reception in Los Angeles, California. The Mr. Robot actor and his wife of nearly six years recently welcomed a baby girl. This is the first child for Brittany while the Emmy winner shares son Jaden Christopher, 20, and daughter Eliana Sophia, 18, with ex Ryan Haddon. 2/14 GC Images Proud parents-to-be Christina Milian and Matt Pokora announced the gender of their first child together in a August gender reveal party, with the proud mom saying she's "beyond Cloud 9" in a series of Instagram posts. 3/14 Getty Images Anne Hathaway announced in July on her Instagram account that she and her husband, actor and jewelry designer Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child. 4/14 Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic "Pretty Little Liars" and "You" actress Shay Mitchell announced Friday, June 28, 2019, that she was expecting a child. 5/14 FilmMagic via Getty Images Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant announced on Instagram the birth of their fourth child, born Thursday, June 20, 2019. 6/14 Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb Jamie Bell and Kate Mara, above, welcomed their first child together in May — a daughter, the actress announced on Instagram. 7/14 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer welcomed their son early May, according to Schumer's Instagram, where she posted a photo of her family of three. 8/14 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Keira Knightley and husband James Righton attend the Chanel Cruise Collection 2020: Photocall At Grand Palais in Paris, France, May 3, 2019. The couple is expecting their second child together. 9/14 Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Vera Bradley Andrew East and Shawn Johnson announced that they are expecting a child on April 4, a year and a half after she suffered a miscarriage. 10/14 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot Songwriter William Tell and television personality Lauren Conrad announced via Conrad's Instagram that she is expecting baby number 2. 11/14 Getty Images for QVC Jessica Simpson welcomed her third child, Birdie May Johnson, to the world on March 20 with husband Eric Johnson. 12/14 Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Emerson Colonia The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Bring It On" actor Eliza Dushku announced her first child with husband Peter Palandjian early in the year. 13/14 WireImage Carrie Underwood has given birth to a baby boy. The superstar country singer and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second child and second son, Jacob. The baby boy joins older brother, Isaiah. 14/14 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend opening night of "The Cher Show" at Neil Simon Theatre on Dec. 3, 2018 in New York City. Kardashian West confirmed on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" the couple were expecting a baby boy. This article tagged under: John Legend 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: California Live’s First Birthday Bash San Diego’s Border Busts Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville Photos Show Stadiums and Arenas Sitting Empty as Coronavirus Spreads