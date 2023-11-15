1 arrested after Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with Capitol police outside DNC headquarters

U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested one person after physically clashing with protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally Wednesday night in Southeast D.C.

The protesters had gathered outside of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) just south of the Capitol before several dozen demonstrators got into a shoving match with officers, authorities said.

Six Capitol officers suffered minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for Capitol police.

The department also confirmed that one arrest was made for assault on an officer.

“Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE,” police said in a post on X at 8:30 p.m.

The officers used pepper spray on some protesters and pushed the group back to about a block away from the DNC, police said.

Members of the DNC were evacuated, and Capitol police asked people to avoid the area.

In a statement on X, Illinois Rep. Sean Casten said he was evacuated from the building by authorities and urged protesters not to do anything "irresponsible."

"You have the Constitutional right to peaceably assemble and protest. But blocking all entries to a building with multiple members of Congress in it, protected by Capitol Police officers who have lived through January 6 is putting you and other innocent people at risk," he said. "We were rescued by armed officers who did not know the protestors’ intent; they knew only that Members of Congress were inside, could not leave and that protestors would not let police through. Forcing police to guess intent is irresponsible and dangerous."

Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, said he was evacuated from the building by police after protesters began “pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building,” the Associated Press reported.

Video of the scene showed Capitol police officers mounted on bikes and later in riot gear as they clashed with demonstrators.

The groups Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now were among the participants. The groups shared photos and videos on X of people at a candlelight vigil outside DNC headquarters to mourn those killed since the start of the war. They also posted images of protesters blocking the entrance to the building and their confrontation with police.

Major police presence remained at 10:30 p.m., but the crowd had dispersed.

South Capitol Street between Canal and E streets SE and Ivy Street between Canal Street and New Jersey Avenue SE were closed.

It was unclear if a particular event was taking place inside the DNC building at the time of the protest.

"We're monitoring the situation outside the DNC and are in touch with USCP and Metro Police, who are directing the security response," a DNC spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Updates to come on News4 at 11 p.m.