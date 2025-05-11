news

Fiery bus crash kills one and injures 2 dozen others in Los Angeles area

A tour bus collided with an SUV early Mother's Day morning in Hacienda Heights.

By Karla Rendon

One person was killed and at least two dozen others were hurt Sunday morning following a fiery crash involving a bus in the greater Los Angeles area.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway just east of Hacienda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. For reasons still under investigation, the bus slammed into the rear of a Nissan SUV.

As a result of the crash, the SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The flames did not spread to the bus.

The driver of the Nissan became trapped in the vehicle and died of their injuries. Officials did not release the name of the deceased.

Twenty-six others received minor injuries in the incident, according to the LA County Fire Department.

The bus was carrying 63 people who were headed to Koreatown following a casino trip in the Coachella Valley.

