Rocky Mountain National Park

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

A climber was killed and two others were injured Sunday after a rock fall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.

A woman suffered minor injuries and a man who suffered more serious injuries was rescued by a Colorado National Guard helicopter using a hoist during a break in wintry weather, a park press release said.

The park's search and rescue team was looking for another man who was with the other two climbers near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker at the time of the avalanche Sunday morning, it said. Search crews found his body in avalanche debris around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said.

The identity of the victims was not immediately released.

The avalanche was witnessed by climbers in the area.

