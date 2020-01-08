Canada

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting in Ottawa, Canada

Officials said Ottawa police are looking for the shooter

CTV via NBC News

One person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in a central part of the city, Ottawa police said Wednesday.

Acting Insp. Francois D'Aoust said police were looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to the scene at Gilmour Street, near Parliament Hill, where the Canadian Parliament is located, at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday amid reports of multiple gunshots, according to Ottawa police.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 33 mins ago

Trump to Address the Nation Amid Showdown With Iran

Iran 7 mins ago

Iran Strikes Back at US With Missile Attack at Bases in Iraq

They found several people injured.

Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

"The scene at Gilmour Street has been secured,'' police said in a statement. "This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.''

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Canada
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us