1 Dead, 5 Wounded in Shooting at Dallas Nightclub: Police

A woman was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting at a Dallas nightclub early Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to an active shooter call at about 1:30 a.m. at Pryme nightclub in the 10300 block of Technology Boulevard. They found six people shot when they arrived, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police determined a disturbance broke out between two groups of people inside the club and a man from one group pulled out a firearm and began shooting, police said.

The six people who had been shot were taken to local hospitals, where a woman died. The five other victims were being treated for injuries that range from stable to critical, police said.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the shooter, who fled the scene.