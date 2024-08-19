1 dead, 7 injured in shootout at Baltimore gathering, police say

A man was killed and seven people were hospitalized with injuries in a shootout in Baltimore on Sunday night, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley described the deceased as a 36-year-old man. The injured were six other men and a woman ages 22 to 45, he said.

Some victims were in critical condition, Worley said, and some had been stabilized.

The violence was reported just after 8 p.m. at a gathering in the 1300 block of Spring Street, Worley said. "At some point it looks like multiple people opened fire," he said.

He said that investigators recovered multiple guns and that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting with the investigation.

Despite rain in the area, Worley said, police were quickly on the scene and were able to gather and mark possible evidence.

"We've got a lot of evidence," he said, "and we're looking for a lot of video."

No suspects have been described.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: