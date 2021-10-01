No Students Injured in Houston-Area School Shooting; 1 in Custody

No students were injured when a former student opened fire inside a southwest Houston charter school Friday morning, injuring a school employee, authorities say.

Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner said Friday afternoon a man approached the glass doors of the YES Prep Southwest Secondary charter school armed with a rifle and fired through the door to get into the building.

Once inside the building the man fired at an employee, hitting the unidentified person in the back, Finner said.

The chief said the gunman, who was in the school when police arrived minutes later, surrendered without incident when approached by police.

It's not yet clear if the employee who was shot was targeted or if the shooting was random. Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department provided first aid and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

KPRC-TV in Houston reported that a school administrator was transported to an area hospital. In interviews on KPRC, several students identified the victim as the principal but that information has not been confirmed by police.

School officials told police the gunman, whom Finner identified only as a 25-year-old Black man, was a former student at the school.

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

Houston police searched the school and confirmed there were no other injured people in the building and no evidence that the gunman had an accomplice.

