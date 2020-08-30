1 Killed, 5 Injured in Drive-by at Chicago Restaurant

At least one person has died and five others have been injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the Morgan Park neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police and fire officials.

The shooting was reported before 2 p.m. Sunday outside Lumes Pancake House, which is located at 11601 S. Western Ave.

The man who died, was the intended target of the shooting, and shot while under a tent outdoors, according to the Chicago Police Department. The individual suffered a gunshot wound when someone inside a white-colored SUV drove up and fired shots.

Three people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed.

Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th & Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on scene investigating. Anonymous tips @CPDTIP..COM #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/QfPkEncpLf — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 30, 2020

One person was said to be in fair-to-serious condition and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. An additional victim was transported to the hospital in good condition.

As of 2:39 p.m., detectives were on scene and investigating the incident, according to Tom Ahern, deputy director of news affairs and communication for the Chicago Police Department.

Martin Puente, a restaurant employee, told reporters several people were dining outside when shots erupted.

"It's scary," he said. "I've never seen this before."

Additional details about what led up to the incident, or if anyone has been arrested, haven't been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips anonymously at CPDtip.com.