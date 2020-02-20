uc san diego

Construction Worker Burned After Fall Into Trench at UCSD

During the fall, the crew member hit a steam pipe. He suffered steam burns as a result

A ladder at a construction site.
NBC 7

A construction worker suffered serious burns to his body after falling into a trench on a construction site on the UC San Diego Campus on Thursday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The worker for unknown reasons fell about 30 feet down into the trench near the intersection of Matthews Lane and Voigt Drive at about 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson Monica Munoz.

During the fall, the crew member hit a steam pipe. He suffered steam burns as a result, Munoz said.

Less than an hour after rescue crews were called, firefighters had secured the construction worker in a pulley system and were hoisting the individual to safety.

Once above ground, the construction worker was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment to burns that were considered significant trauma.

The SDFD would not be investigating the incident. It was unclear if Cal-OSHA had been called to the scene.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

uc san diego
