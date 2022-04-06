100 Senior Skydivers Seek to Break World Record in Perris

One hundred skydivers from around the world between the ages of 60 and 78 will gather this week in Southern California to try to make a giant formation in the sky and break the world record for skydiving in free fall, Skydive Perris said.

According to the skydiving company based in Perris, California, 100 men and women will jump out of five planes simultaneously at speeds of more than 120 mph and link hands and feet to form a snowflake-like figure.

The event dubbed "Boomers Away" will be held from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to try to beat the current record of a jump of 75 people at the same time, which was set in Illinois in 2018 for people over 60.

With this feat, they hope to prove to the world "that there is still a lot of life after the age of 60".

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To be successful, each paratrooper must be in his or her pre-assigned position in the training.

"It's an incredibly difficult feat to accomplish for any group of highly skilled paratroopers, let alone when each participant is over 60," Skydive Perris said.

According to the organizers of the event, the team will be composed in addition to professional paratroopers, people from all walks of life (most of them now retired): "space scientists, doctors, fishermen, nurses, venture capitalists, accountants, pilots, teachers, a postman, a missionary, a roofer ... and even an Olympic diver!"

Together they add up to about 732,000 parachute jumps, 6,900 jumps per person on average. In fact, the main organizer, Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, has performed more than 30,000 parachute jumps.

Perris California is located in Riverside County, 81 miles northeast of downtown San Diego on Interstate 15.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.