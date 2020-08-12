Los Angeles

$10,000 Guitar Signed by Tom Petty Recovered, Suspect Arrested

By Oscar Flores

Los Angeles Police Department detectives, with the help of the Lompoc Police Department, took a 35-year-old man into custody accused of trying to sell a stolen guitar signed by the late musician Tom Petty and valued at more than $10,000.

Lompoc police say that LAPD detectives learned that Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon, was attempting to sell the guitar in the city of Lompoc on local social media sites and was connected to a major storage commercial burglary in the LA area.

A cooperation between the two agencies led detectives to ultimately arrest Isaacs on Aug. 7 near a Walmart store in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Lompoc after he arrived believing he was selling the guitar to a legitimate buyer, according to authorities.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Virus Updates: School Boards Face ‘Impossible' Reopening Decisions

College Football 16 hours ago

College Football in the Spring: When? How Much? Who Plays?

Police say that not only was the stolen guitar found inside the vehicle Isaacs was in, but that he was found in possession of a loaded stolen handgun. A search of a motel Isaacs was staying in and his home resulted in officers finding large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine for sale, authorities said.

Isaacs faces several criminal charges including possession of a loaded firearm in public, a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, possession of stolen property, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sale.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us