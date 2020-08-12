$10,000 Guitar Signed by Tom Petty Recovered, Suspect Arrested

Los Angeles Police Department detectives, with the help of the Lompoc Police Department, took a 35-year-old man into custody accused of trying to sell a stolen guitar signed by the late musician Tom Petty and valued at more than $10,000.

Lompoc police say that LAPD detectives learned that Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon, was attempting to sell the guitar in the city of Lompoc on local social media sites and was connected to a major storage commercial burglary in the LA area.

A cooperation between the two agencies led detectives to ultimately arrest Isaacs on Aug. 7 near a Walmart store in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Lompoc after he arrived believing he was selling the guitar to a legitimate buyer, according to authorities.

Police say that not only was the stolen guitar found inside the vehicle Isaacs was in, but that he was found in possession of a loaded stolen handgun. A search of a motel Isaacs was staying in and his home resulted in officers finding large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine for sale, authorities said.

Isaacs faces several criminal charges including possession of a loaded firearm in public, a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, possession of stolen property, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sale.