100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's New York Home

A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday.

The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.

According to the lead investigator, the 51-year-old woman who owns the home is a social worker who was seeing patients in the house. Patients tripped the fire alarm, which is why firefighters showed up.

That's when all the animals -- 118 rabbits, 150 birds, seven tortoises, three snakes and 15 cats, among others -- along with 100,000 roaches were discovered. The air was so noxious no one could stay inside for long, authorities say, and rescuers were forced to wear haz-mat suits.

"It is a terrible living environment that no animal or human should have to endure," said Suffolk County Prosecutor Jed Painter, as he described the scene of urine and feces caking the floors.

Despite the conditions in the home, all of the animals are expected to live, prosecutors said. Although it took a number of ASPCA groups from across the U.S. to respond.

The woman — Karin Keyes, whose friend called her "Snow White" for her love of animals — faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge. The town of Brookhaven condemned the home on Oct. 7.

"She found out a pet store was closing and went to rescue the animals because she didn’t want them to be homeless," said Danielle Ward, in defense of Keyes.

Ward said her friend is not an animal abuser, and that she spent all her money trying to give them a good home.

"When she found an animal was sick or needed a home, she went and took it under her wing and I guess it got out of control," said Ward.

The ASPCA was at the scene Tuesday, and reporters were being kept a distance back because, well, you can imagine. The group said that the animals will be taken to shelters and will receive full medical exams.

An investigation is ongoing.