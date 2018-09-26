11-Month-Old American Boy Dies After Qatar Flight to India - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

11-Month-Old American Boy Dies After Qatar Flight to India

family members alerted staffers at Hyderabad Airport that Arnav Varma was "unwell" after deboarding the flight from Doha

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    11-Month-Old American Boy Dies After Qatar Flight to India
    Getty Images
    File- A Qatar Airways plane.

    Qatar Airways has confirmed an 11-month-old American baby died Wednesday morning after landing in the Indian city of Hyderabad from Doha, NBC News reported.

    According to the airline, family members alerted staffers at Hyderabad Airport that Arnav Varma was "unwell" after deboarding the three-and-a-half-hour flight. 

    Varma was rushed to Apollo Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival. According to his death certificate, Varma was born in New Jersey and his father, Anil Varma Alluri, is from Hyderabad.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices