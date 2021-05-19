11-Year-Old Girl Fights Back, Escapes Attempted Abduction at Florida Bus Stop

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after an 11-year-old girl fought back during an attempted kidnapping and escaped to safety Tuesday morning, the Escambia County sheriff said.

"She fought, and she never gave up," Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a news conference.

Jared Paul Stanga, 30, faces charges of attempted kidnapping of a child, aggravated assault and battery. The sheriff said he had an object believed to have been a knife.

The attempted abduction at 7 a.m. at a bus stop was captured on home surveillance video that helped lead investigators to Stanga's home, where he was arrested, Simmons said.

It was not immediately clear if Stanga had an attorney late Tuesday.

