Riverside County

1,200 Pot Plants Found in Illegal Riverside County Grow House

Apart from the marijuana plants, deputies found 30 pounds of processed marijuana, five pounds of concentrated cannabis, U.S. currency, 35 grow lights, scales and packaging, he said.

By City News Service

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Authorities seized 1,200 marijuana plants from an illegal grow house in San Jacinto, a sheriff's sergeant said Sunday.

Deputies served a search warrant at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Northwood Avenue, according to Sgt. Julio Olguin of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Apart from the marijuana plants, deputies found 30 pounds of processed marijuana, five pounds of concentrated cannabis, U.S. currency, 35 grow lights, scales and packaging, he said.

U.S. & World

New Hampshire 18 mins ago

Will New Hampshire Crown a Frontrunner in the First-in-the-Nation Primary?

Angela Merkel 8 hours ago

German Politics Upended as Merkel’s Heir Apparent Quits

A Southern California Edison crew also discovered an illegal electrical bypass underneath the electrical meter. Edison estimated the theft of utilities at $85,000.

No one was at the home when the warrant was issued and no arrests were made, Olguin said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us