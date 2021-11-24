13 Freebies and Food Deals for Black Friday

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, countless shops and restaurants will offer up their best deals for coffee lovers, foodies and anyone just looking for an easy gift during the holidays.

Whether you're venturing out for an in-person shopping experience or looking to check off all the gifts on your list from the comfort of home, there are plenty of opportunities to score some free food and discounts on edible goodies in the days following Thanksgiving.

Here are some restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and food businesses both big and small offering up the deals to keep minds at ease and bellies full.

Baskin Robbins

For the folks braving Black Friday with their kids in tow, Baskin Robbins will make it easy to bribe them with ice cream. From Thursday through Monday, Nov. 29, the ice cream shop will give customers who have a bill of $15 or more with a free kids' scoop. On Black Friday, the chain will give a free Brrr the Snowman ice cream cake to the first 1,000 people who order online using the code SNOWMAN. For those who don't score the freebie, use the code HOLIDAY through Cyber Monday for 20% off all cakes

California Pizza Kitchen

Now through Dec. 31, CPK fans can purchase $100 in gift cards for friends, colleagues, teachers and family and earn themselves a $20 promotional card in return. One of the best parts is that the chain's gift cards are customizable with customers' preferred amount and. design of choice available in physical or e-gift cards.

Chili's

Anyone who likes Chili's can share the love (or keep it for themselves). Through Dec. 31, customers can snag a $50 gift card and get an additional $10 for free. Even though you may be tempted to use it up on Black Friday, the 10 buck bonus cards aren't valid until Jan. 1 through Feb. 11, 2021.

Chosen Foods

Burnt out on grocery shopping at the crowded stores? Chosen Foods, a purveyor of avocado products like avocado-based mayos and oils, guacamole and simmer sauces, will ensure customers receive 40% off its entire website Thursday through Monday, Nov. 29. So if Target has a line out the door on Friday, you can get the goods from the serenity of home.

Collin Street Bakery

This Texas-based bakery founded in 1896 will send folks its iconic fruit cake, cookies and other seasonal desserts to enjoy throughout the holidays. This pre-Black Friday sale offers up to 15% off baked goods ordered online and shipped nationwide with codes listed on its specials page. In addition, the chain has other mark-downs and discounts on its popular baked goods.

Einstein Bagel Bros.

Another reason to buy every one we know gift cards, the nationwide bagel chain will dole out free $5 gift cards to anyone who purchases a $25 or more gift card. No code needed, just smiles and schmear.

Godiva

For all those lusting for chocolate after chowing down on turkey, the chocolatier is offering a bunch of its decadent items for 25% less as part of its big Black Friday sale. New members of the shop (which switched from having boutique shops to being fully online) can also score 20% off their purchase with the code WELCOME.

Mochidoki

The specialty New York City-based shop is offering some sweet deals on its imaginative mochi shipped nationwide. The Japanese-inspired ice cream wrapped in chewy mochi rice cake includes flavors like spiced persimmon Seoul Cookie and its earthy, naturally sweet Ube — perfect for gifts, entertaining or bringing dessert (without actually baking dessert). Through Nov. 30, shoppers can enjoy one free 4-piece box when they spend $80 or more. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, new customers will receive $20 vouchers in points (for future purchases) and existing rewards members will earn double points on $100, plus, purchases.

Outback Steak House

Hold onto your bloomin' onions because Outback is offering double bonus cards for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Australian-themed restaurant chain will offer two $10 gift cards to use anytime in 2022 for every $50 gift card purchased throughout the big shopping weekend.

Partners Coffee

Want to brew up the feeling of hot coffee in Brooklyn on a wintry day? New York-based coffee shop is offering 20% off all its coffees and teas Thursday through Monday, Nov. 29. No promo code needed, just fill up the online shopping cart and check out! In addition, the store will donate $2 from any bag purchased online or in store on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to City Harvest, the largest local food rescue organization, for Giving Tuesday.

Simply Organic

Run out of some of the go-to holiday spices after throwing an enchanting Thanksgiving feast or looking for a knockout gift for the home cook in your life? Simply Organic, the seasoning brand available in most grocery stores nationwide, is offering 30% off all its products online. No promo code or rewards sign up necessary. Just shop, ship and enjoy.

Starbucks

The international coffee chain known for bringing seasonal cheer is giving back to those who gift friends and family some Starbucks. From Friday through Monday, Nov. 29, customers can score a free $5 eGift card when they purchase another for $20 or more. Whoever buys the gift card has to use the $5 freebie because it's non-transferable (meaning you can't pass it along to your kids' teacher and call it a day). In many previous years, the chain also discounted select tumblers and reusable cups, so it's worth popping into a local store for those braving the lines.

Vahdam Teas

This best-selling brand on Amazon will offer teas, gift sets and bundles for up to 60% off now through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. No code needed, just shop online.

