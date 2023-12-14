Ohio

13-year-old boy accused of planning mass shooting at Ohio synagogue

The suspect allegedly made a detailed plan to shoot members of Temple Israel in the city of Canton, south of Akron

By NBC News

Synagogue
Temple Israel Canton / Facebook

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of planning a mass shooting at a synagogue in Ohio, court documents show.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with inducing panic and with disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, for allegedly making a detailed plan to shoot members of Temple Israel in the city of Canton, south of Akron.

He is accused of sharing his plan on the online chat platform Discord, which has been used by previous mass shooters to discuss their plans and in some instances their extremist ideologies before their attack was executed.

The suspect’s “detailed plan to complete a mass shooting” at Temple Israel “was reported to law enforcement and required an immediate investigatory response,” said a Stark County Family Court filing, submitted by the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office learned of the plot on Sept. 1 and notified the school system, “which caused significant public alarm within those agencies,” the filing said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

