A black transgender woman, Pebbles LaDime Doe, was killed this week in South Carolina, making her the 14th black transgender woman killed in the U.S. this year, authorities said, NBC News reported.

Doe, 24, who was mis-gendered in initial reports, was found dead Sunday in a car parked in a driveway in Allendale County, according to the Post and Courier.

Authorities said they would not immediately release any more details, such as how she was killed.

"We are sounding the alarm — we are in an absolute state of emergency for black transgender women,” said Chase Glenn, executive director of South Carolina LGBTQ group the Alliance For Full Acceptance. “We are at a crisis point that demands the nation’s attention.

