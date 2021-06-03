Washington State University

15 Fraternity Members Charged in Death of Washington State University Pledge

19-year-old WSU freshman Samuel Martinez died of acute alcohol intoxication on Nov. 12, 2019 after attending a Alpha Tau Omega fraternity event

Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus
William Mancebo/Getty Images

The Whitman County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against 15 current or former members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Washington State University following the death of a student from alcohol poisoning.

The charges filed Wednesday are related to the death of 19-year-old WSU freshman Samuel Martinez of Bellevue, Washington.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Martinez died of acute alcohol intoxication on Nov. 12, 2019 after attending a fraternity event. The Whitman County Coroner ruled that the death was accidental.

U.S. & World

Israel 6 hours ago

Netanyahu Foes Push for Quick Vote to End His 12 Year Rule

consumer protection 28 mins ago

Ally Bank Says It's Ending Overdraft Fees, a First for Large US Banks

The men are charged with supplying liquor to one or more pledges at the fraternity event that was part of an initiation process, Prosecuting Attorney Denis P. Tracy said. Furnishing liquor to minors is a gross misdemeanor in Washington state punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

In 2020, Martinez’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity which he was pledging to join.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Washington State University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us