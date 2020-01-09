$15,000 Reward Offered in Road Rage Attack That Left Father of Three Hospitalized

The daughter of a man who remains in an induced coma since he was sucker punched in a New Year's Day road rage attack pleaded for help in finding his attackers Thursday as a reward was announced for information in the case.

Three men are sought in connection with the attack, which was caught on camera by a witness. The heart-wrenching video shows the men apparently arguing in the street when the Jeep driver suddenly throws one punch, which lands to the victim's head.

As the man fell backwards onto the ground, the three men ran back to the Jeep and left the scene.

He is a 46-year-old father of three adult children.

"He is my best friend," said Jennifer Gonzalez. "There was no need for them to do that to my dad. My dad isn't that type of person. He doesn't deserve that."

Gonzalez spoke Thursday at the Infiniti dealership where her father has worked for 15 years. The dealership is offering a $15,000 reward for information in the case.

Warning: The video below contains violent content that some may find disturbing.

The victim was stopped at about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at a red light on Woodman Avenue at Victory Boulevard when he got into a dispute with three men in a Jeep.

"I am surprised he got out of the car," said Barry Wishengrad, the victim's employer. "He's very passive. It's literally out of character. He's just a nice person."

The attacker was described as 20 to 30 years old, about 150 pounds, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with short black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt and black pants.

Two other men in the Jeep also were described as 20 to 30 years old with black hair, police said.

The Jeep was black with tinted windows and California paper plates, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 818-374-0062.