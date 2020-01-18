marijuana

1,800 Marijuana Plants, 50 Pounds of Marijuana Found in San Jacinto House

Police are still searching for who was running the grow house.

NBC Chicago

More than 1,800 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana plants were found inside a home in San Jacinto Friday, deputies said.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies received a tip from Southern California Edison about suspicious power readings at a home on the block of 1100 Laurel Heights.

Deputies suspected it was a grow house and obtained a search warrant. No one was found inside the house and no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

U.S. & World

impeachment 5 hours ago

House Outlines Impeachment Case, Trump Team Has Fiery Answer

Royal Family 9 hours ago

Prince Harry, Meghan to Give Up ‘Royal Highness’ Titles

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the San Jacinto Police Department at (951) 654-2702.

This article tagged under:

marijuana
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us