1,800 Marijuana Plants, 50 Pounds of Marijuana Found in San Jacinto House

More than 1,800 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana plants were found inside a home in San Jacinto Friday, deputies said.
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies received a tip from Southern California Edison about suspicious power readings at a home on the block of 1100 Laurel Heights.
Deputies suspected it was a grow house and obtained a search warrant. No one was found inside the house and no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call the San Jacinto Police Department at (951) 654-2702.