2 Construction Workers Die in Scaffolding Collapse Near Disney World

The accident occurred when a scaffold collapsed, according to Fire Rescue officials at the scene near Orlando.

Two workers were killed and a third was injured after a scaffold gave way at a construction site near Walt Disney World in Orlando early Wednesday morning.

The collapse took place at a hotel under construction on Chelonia Parkway, which is close to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and the Waldorf Astoria Golf Club, Orange County Fire Rescue said. The workers were between the sixth and seventh floors when the incident occurred, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

Fire-Rescue got the call at about 4:15 a.m., when about 18 workers were at the scene.

The two victims who died were pronounced dead at the scene while a third worker hung onto the scaffolding and managed to climb to safety. That worker suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The accident happened just outside Disney property, Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said.

Officials have not released information on why the scaffold gave way. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA will investigate.

Marriott International has described the project as a 16-story, $282 million JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort, featuring 516 rooms near Orlando's popular theme parks. It's owned and developed by DCS Investment Holdings, a private equity group based in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is owned by Dwight C. Schar, co-owner of the Washington Redskins.

