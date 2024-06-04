Miami-Dade County

2 cruise ship workers arrested in Florida on child porn possession charges

Iputuagus Karnawan and Imadewisma Dana, both 28, were arrested at the port on Monday, records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two cruise ship workers were arrested at PortMiami after authorities said they found child pornography videos on their phones.

Iputuagus Karnawan and Imadewisma Dana, both 28, were arrested at the port on Monday, records showed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Dana faces five counts of possession of images showing sexual performance by a child while Karnawan faces four similar counts.

According to arrest reports, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was conducting routine cabin searches and came across videos of suspected child abuse material on their cellphones.

Miami-Dade Police responded to take over the investigation and arrested the two men.

The reports didn't say which cruise line the men worked for or which ship they were on.

Both men were booked into jail and later appeared in court, where Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer set their bond at $2,500 on each count.

U.S. & World

reality tv 39 mins ago

Ex-husband of ‘Real Housewives' star convicted of hiring mobster to assault her boyfriend

Music & Musicians 44 mins ago

Former protege sues The-Dream, accusing the hitmaking music producer of sexual assault

But Dana and Karnawan, who the reports said are from Indonesia, were being kept behind bars on an immigration hold, records showed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us